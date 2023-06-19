Waist-high pothole is a ‘whole new dimension’, councillor warns

The danger of a waist-high pothole is “plain to everyone”, a local councillor who posted a photo of himself standing inside it has said.

Cllr Malachy Quinn has branded the hole on the Ferry Road in Coalisland, Co Tyrone, a “potmonster” due to its size and potential danger to road users.

The photo shows two separate large potholes on what appears to be a previous repair job on the road.

The SDLP representative has called on Northern Ireland’s Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to find a more permanent solution.

"Every couple of months I get complaints about potholes on the Ferry Road, but this today brought the term pothole into a whole new dimension,” he said.

"I’m up to my waist in the photo and my legs still had a bit to go before I touched the bottom.

"If a cyclist or motorcyclist were to hit this, or if a child was walking along and didn’t see it the injuries they would suffer would be catastrophic.

"We need a permanent solution to fixing this road; patching it every few months just isn’t going to cut it anymore.”

The Department for Infrastructure have been approached for comment.