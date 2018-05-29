Waikato option for former Ulster player Paddy Jackson

Jackson's former team-mate Stuart Olding yesterday completed a two-year deal with French tier-two outfit Brive, who are coached by 1997 Lion and former Ireland international Jeremy Davidson.

Olding's contract with the IRFU and Ulster was revoked in April following a review into his behaviour in the wake of his acquittal on rape charges after a high-profile trial.

Jackson - whose contract was also revoked - is still seeking a new employer and, after English side Sale distanced themselves from a potential move for the pair, there may be the possibility that he, too, could also join Brive.