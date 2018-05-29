Waikato option for former Ulster player Paddy Jackson
Former Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes may investigate the possibility of signing former Irish international out-half Paddy Jackson following the Kiwi's unveiling as Waikato head coach in New Zealand.
Jackson's former team-mate Stuart Olding yesterday completed a two-year deal with French tier-two outfit Brive, who are coached by 1997 Lion and former Ireland international Jeremy Davidson.
Olding's contract with the IRFU and Ulster was revoked in April following a review into his behaviour in the wake of his acquittal on rape charges after a high-profile trial.
Jackson - whose contract was also revoked - is still seeking a new employer and, after English side Sale distanced themselves from a potential move for the pair, there may be the possibility that he, too, could also join Brive.
Olding has joined an ambitious outfit who will be hopeful of an immediate return to the top tier of French rugby under Davidson.
Irish Independent