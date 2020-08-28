Wage subsidy scheme that supported thousands of workers in Covid-19 pandemic to be cut from next week

The subsidy will be halved for the employers of some workers under the terms of the new scheme. (Stock picture)

A wage subsidy that has supported thousands of workers during the Covid-19 crisis will be cut to €203 a week from next Tuesday.

Employers have to re-register to avail of a new €2.2bn scheme that will replace the existing temporary wage subsidy scheme and will run for another eight months.

The subsidy will be halved for the employers of some workers under the terms of the new scheme.

It is worth up to €410 a week at the highest point under the current scheme.

There will be two subsidy rates under the new terms.

*A subsidy of €203 will be paid for every employee earning more than €203 a week.

*The subsidy is €151.50 for employees paid between €151.50 and €202.99 a week.

The new employment wage subsidy scheme will replace the existing temporary wage subsidy scheme from September 1.

Over €2.7bn has been paid to over 69,500 employers for over 600,000 workers under the current scheme.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said the scheme aims to save jobs for longer and encouraged employers to avail of it.

He was speaking after it emerged that just a fraction of the employers who are availing of the current scheme have signed up to the new one.

A Revenue Commissioners statement said 12,000 employers have signed up.

However, there are over 69,500 employers registered with Revenue for the temporary wage subsidy scheme, supporting 370,000 employees.

To avail of the new scheme, employers must show that their turnover between July and December this year is no more than 70pc of what it was during the same period last year.

“The EWSS is the centrepiece of the Government’s July jobs stimulus and I would like to encourage all employers and businesses who believe that they will continue to experience a significant decline in their level of turnover or customer orders as a result of the pandemic to avail of it,” said Mr Donohoe.

“The EWSS is intended to provide employers and businesses with a high degree of certainty that this Government will continue to support them through the uncertain period ahead for the economy and put them in a position to retain key staff end ensure viability so that they are in a strong position as the economy recovers.”

He said employers will continue to pay PRSI at the very significantly reduced rate of 0.5pc for jobs that are supported by the subsidy.

The scheme will be in place until March 31 next year.

