Von Der Leyen seeks more information from Phil Hogan on 'Golfgate'

EUROPEAN Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen has sought more information from Phil Hogan on his controversial attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner last week.

Mr Hogan has provided Ms Von Der Leyen with an account of what happened but the Commission’s spokesperson said today that the President wants “further clarifications”.

The Irish Trade Commission’s fate lies in Ms Von Der Leyen’s hands after both Government and Opposition politicians here called for him to resign.

The Commission’s spokesperson offered no indication of when Ms Von Der Leyen will respond to the report provided to her by Mr Hogan.

It comes as much of today’s Commission press conference in Brussels was dominated by the issue.

European Commission spokesman Dana Spinant told reporters: “This is a matter which requires careful assessment on our side.

“It is a matter where details count, therefore the president has requested Commissioner Hogan to provide a full report covering the matters… the president has received such a report from Commissioner Hogan last night.”

She added: “The president has requested further clarifications because details are important and she wishes to have them.”

European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant said there were “moral aspects” involved in the need to follow coronavirus rules, as well as legal ones.

“We feel for the people of Ireland who, like many other people and communities in the European Union over the past months, had to go through difficult times to comply with strict regulations in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” she said.

“Many have lost loved ones, many others have been ill and others have suffered from the restrictions.

“So this is why it is important that rules are respected.

“This is a matter not just of respecting the rules, but this is also a matter of public health.

“There are legal aspects involved and there are moral aspects involved as well.”

More to follow...





Online Editors