WAS it one of those all-too-familiar situations where you end up stewing over the long list of things you could have said, if only you’d thought of them in time? Or was it her friends and colleagues who urged her not to let this one lie?

We may wonder about what led Ursula von der Leyen to speak out about her shameful treatment in Turkey at the start of the month, but the fact is, she has done a favour for women everywhere.

If one of the most powerful women in Europe was able to be rendered invisible, what hope for the rest of us?

In the female lexicon, there is no direct translation of “every man for himself”. As a philosophy, it doesn’t really exist. Or, at least, not on the surface.

If the summit meeting photo opportunity in Turkey had been of three women, Ms Von der Leyen would never have been left without a seat. Why? Because no woman would have sat down until everyone had one. That’s just generally how we do things. And as a system, it works very well.

In the world of international diplomacy, it is vital to be in possession of one key attribute – the sparkling veneer of exquisite manners. Unfortunately, it is only that – a veneer.

What if the meeting in Turkey had comprised solely of three men? Again, it’s fairly safe to say that two of them would not have bullishly charged for the best seats in the house. Such an act would have been deemed a protocol faux pas of toe-curling proportions.

But two men and one woman? Ah, that’s a different kettle of fish. You wanted equality, didn’t you? Then you can bid adieu to chivalry. Manners and diplomacy be damned. It’s every man for himself.

This was a snowball of spectacular crassness. It involved a failure of both basic manners and international diplomacy, compounded by a clash of basic gender values that on the face of it, saw the humiliation of the President of the European Commission, Ms von der Leyen.

However, it actually exposed European Council President Charles Michel and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a pair of buffoons.

Like overheated children grappling frantically for the last spots in a game of musical chairs, they didn’t give a fig about how out of breath they got, or how ridiculous they looked in the process.

And so we saw President von der Leyen standing awkwardly when the only two chairs set up for a photo opportunity in Ankara were snapped up by the (presumably triumphant) President Erdogan and President Michel.

In a video, it is clear that Ms von der Leyen feels awkward, gesturing with her right hand as she says “ehm” when Erdogan and Michel take their seats at the top of the room beside the respective Turkish and EU flags. She eventually was offered a seat on a sofa at the side of the room, opposite Turkish foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who has a lower rank in diplomatic protocol.

Ms von der Leyen, like a ‘good girl’ at the party, was expected to take her snubbing quietly and keep her mouth shut. Because, of course, anything else would be against diplomatic protocol.

But she didn’t do that.

It might have taken her two weeks but she bravely denounced their rudeness in a statement to the European Parliament – even going so far as to hint that it had been a deliberate snub.

"I am the first woman to be President of the European Commission,” she said. “I am the President of the European Commission. This is how I expected to be treated when visiting Turkey two weeks ago, like a Commission President. But I was not.

“I cannot find any justification for how I was treated in any European treaties, so I have to conclude that it happened because I am a woman. Would this have happened if I had worn a suit and a tie?

"In pictures of previous meetings, I did not see any shortage of chairs, but then again I did not see any pictures of women either," she told the chamber.

In this, she was astute. She had been left standing without a chair, not because of the rudeness of Mr Erdogan and Mr Michel but in reality, because not enough chairs had been laid out by the Turkish hosts in the first place.

This petty snub had been calculated and premeditated. In previous similar meetings, the three presidents have all sat together.

There is some satisfaction that the incident continues to make at least one of the perpetrators cringe. European Council President Michel claimed he ‘is not sleeping well at night’ because he feels so embarrassed about what happened.

“I make no secret of the fact that I haven’t slept well at night since, because the scenes keep replaying in my head,” he said.

“I can tell you that I have rewound (the scene) in my head…I would like so much to rewind, to go back. If I could do it. I would make sure that there is no ambiguity whatsoever.”

As for Erdogan? It’s unlikely he is losing any sleep over it.