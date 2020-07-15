Volunteer helps save vandalised Tree Of Life artwork

A restoration company has repaired most of the damage done to the Tree Of Life sculpture in Raheny after it was attacked by vandals last month.

Tom Fitzpatrick, of StoneClean, spent last weekend carrying out an intense restoration of the unique tree sculpture, which was created by artist Tommy Craggs three years ago.

Last month saw vandals attempting to burn part of the intricate piece of tree art in a senseless act that was universally condemned by local representatives and residents.

However, restoration specialist Mr Fitzpatrick - who lives in nearby Killester - offered to try and fix the worst of the damage on behalf of Dublin City Council - completely free of charge.

"The whole thing took about a day, I was working on it most of last Saturday and it's after coming up lovely," he told the Herald.

A fire at the base of the 'Tree of Life' was started last month

A fire at the base of the 'Tree of Life' was started last month

"I used a calcium bicarbonate abrasive to remove most of the charring and then all it needed was some varnishing and it's come up really well."

There was dismay among park users last month when they realised the Tree Of Life had been vandalised - the latest in a series of attacks on public monuments.

The 200-year-old Monterey tree was redesigned as a 10m-tall sculpture by award-winning UK sculptor Mr Craggs in 2018.

The artwork took him three years to complete.

Mr Craggs was commissioned to create the landmark by Dublin City Council after the tree was found to be dying back in 2014.

Tree Of Life

Tree Of Life

The tree artist used a chainsaw to painstakingly carve out the shapes of various wildlife and marine animals such as brent geese and swans, in a nod to the biodiversity that exists in the nearby Bull Island.

Meanwhile, St Anne's Park on Dublin's northside is set to get a second sculpture next year as part of a new project to create six new public works of art in outdoor spaces.

For the site overlooking North Bull Island in St Anne's Park, a major 'land art' work is planned.

It will be an invited competition given the specialist nature of the art form.

Members of the public are being invited to send in submissions for Sculpture Dublin, with a €600,000 budget to create the innovative creations.

Other sites earmarked for sculptures include Terenure's Bushy Park, Ballyfermot's People's Park, Kildonan Park in Finglas and Smithfield Square Lower.

