Volume of cars on Dublin roads falls by 16pc compared to last year as air travel passenger numbers plummet by 89pc

The volume of cars on Irish roads has fallen by 16pc in Dublin and 12pc in regional locations as air travel passenger numbers plummeted by 89pc, latest CSO statistics show.

The most recent data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) states that the volume of cars for the first week in August was 12.6pc lower in regional locations and 16.3pc lower in Dublin than the same week in 2019.

The data shows that since the easing of restrictions, the volume of cars is returning to pre-pandemic levels.

However, there were 84 road fatalities in the first seven months of 2020, which compares with 78 for the same period last year.

The volume of HGVs is now greater than it was for the same period last year in both Dublin and in the regional locations measured, except for a slight decrease of 0.2pc in regional locations in the first week of August.

National Transport Authority figures show that numbers of passengers on public transport have dropped dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic, with the combined number of journeys taken on bus and rail in the week of April 12, including the Easter weekend, was over ten times lower than those taken in the first week of March.

Rail took a hard hit as in the week of April 5, the number of journeys undertaken was 97.2pc lower than it was in the first week of March of this year.

Statistician Olive Loughnane said that public transport volumes are recovering much more slower than car numbers.

“The number of passenger journeys on public transport has dropped dramatically since the start of the COVID-19 crisis with journeys by rail most severely hit. Public transport volumes are recovering at a much slower rate than road traffic. Data from Irish airports shows that air transport continues to be heavily impacted by restrictions,” she said.

However, air travel has taken a real hit amid the pandemic and air passenger data shows that during the first seven months of the year, there was 70pc less passengers travelling through Irish airports.

The total number of passengers handled by those Dublin, Shannon and Knock airports in July 2020 fell from 3,911,133 to 416,436, a drop of 89.4pc when compared with the same period in 2019.

The data is compiled using data collected by the Transport Infrastructure Ireland, the Road Safety Authority, the National Transport Authority and the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.

