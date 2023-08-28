Vogue Williams’ €1.29m Howth home goes sale agreed ‘for little more than asking price’

Podcast host says she wants to buy another house in her ‘special place’

The house on Thormanby Road owned by Vogue Williams which has gone sale agreed

Vogue Williams says she has her eye on a bigger house in Howth

Vogue Williams’ Dublin townhouse has gone sale agreed, the property agent handling the deal has said.

The podcast host and DJ put her Howth property on the market earlier this year for €1.29million.

In 2019, Ms Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews bought “Kapiti”, a three-storey house on Thormanby Road for €930,000.

Now estate agent Gallagher Quigley has confirmed that negotiations in relation to the property have been agreed, subject to contract. Director Conor Gallagher told Independent.ie that the deal “is by no means done” yet as there are still a number of formalities to go through. He said the property has gone sale agreed with a local couple in the market for a family home.

He said the price is “a little more than the asking price” but its “in and around” the €1.29m mark.

Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally discuss their friendship on RTE's Late Late show

The property boasts views over Dublin Bay and has an ‘A’ BER rating. It has a hall with a boot room, a living room, a big open-plan living room/dining room/kitchen and a “very private” rear garden and a downstairs toilet.

There are three bedrooms on the first floor, two of which are ensuite. The family bathroom is also on this floor. There is also a large double bedroom with a “walk-through” wardrobe, a luxury ensuite and balcony.

Ms Williams repainted the kitchen before putting the property up for sale.

The My Therapist Ghosted Me co-host told Independent.ie that she now has her eye on a bigger home in the same area.

“I can’t say much about it only that I’m really excited,” she said. “It’s actually the home of a friend of mine and any time I’ve been there I’ve thought it is amazing. I only recently heard that it was going for sale. So that’s where I hope we’re going.”

Her family are originally from nearby Portmarnock and later moved to Howth.

In 2015, the former model bought a two-bedroom apartment before trading up for Kapiti.

She and her family are based in London, but regularly travel back to Ireland.

The kitchen area of Vogue Williams's house in Howth

Revealing how she came to buy Kapiti, she told Independent.ie: “Well, the apartment was a getting a bit cramped. There was five of us living in it including Spencer and myself, our first child Theodore and my sister Amber. We were looking at different properties by the sea and couldn’t really see anything we liked.

“London is so wild. Howth is my special place to relax and recharge. I love the cliff walk and I absolutely have to do it every time I am here. So I was out walking with my aunt and we passed by the house – there was a ‘for sale’ sign up and the door was open. So we just walked in. The second I stepped into the hall I thought ‘I have to have this house!’. Everything just clicked straight away.”