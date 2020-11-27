Vodafone nationwide outage sees some kids miss out on Late Late Toy Show

The Vodafone outage affected people in all of Ireland's major cities as well as in rural areas. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A widespread outage of Vodafone internet and TV services this evening has left many customer unable to watch the Late Late Toy Show.

Vodafone services went offline before 6pm this evening with internet connections and TV services going down without warning.

Some customers also had issues with their phone lines and data connectivity.

Connection issues were reported in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway as well as in large swathes of the Midlands.

Vodafone Ireland apologised to affected customers and said they were working to resolve the issue.

“We are currently experiencing interruptions on some of our data services. Our technical teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible,” a Vodafone spokesperson said on Twitter.

The issue was still unresolved as of 8pm and Vodafone confirmed their engineers were working to resolve the issue.

Some customers self-diagnosed the issue as a Domain Name System (DNS) problem and were able to administer their own quick fixes by changing their DNS codes manually.

At 9:41pm, Vodafone confirmed they had located the issue and were restoring services to customers.

Many customers reported their connections still had not been restored in time for the Late Late Toy Show while some said their connections had just come back online in the nick of time.

