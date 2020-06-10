Vodafone Ireland apologises for nationwide network outages

Vodafone Ireland has apologised to its customers after nationwide network outages this afternoon.

Vodafone customers experienced outages nationwide today, with data and reception services failing in some parts of the country.

Users reported data services only connecting for several seconds before cutting out and reception connections failing.

“We are currently experiencing an interruption to our mobile services in some parts of the country, working on resolving this issue and we will provide updates here. We thank you for your patience as we work to get this fixed,” the Vodafone Ireland account tweeted earlier.

In a statement to Independent.ie this evening, a spokesperson said that this issue has now been “resolved”.

“The network issue has now been resolved and normal service has been restored. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused,” the statement reads.

Online Editors