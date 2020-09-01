Visually impaired woman 'embarrassed and horrified' when two taxi drivers refused to take her guide dog

Allie Reilly and her guide dog Evie who was refused access to two taxis last week

A visually impaired young woman was left horrified and embarrassed last week when two taxi drivers refused to take her guide dog into their cars.

Allie Reilly (30) was trying to get a lift home with her guide dog Evie when she approached the taxi rank in Navan, Co. Meath where the two drivers flatly refused to take her fare because of the specialised trained dog.

Allie is totally blind in her left eye and only has between 20 and 40 per cent vision in her other and getting Evie last March has completely transformed her life.

However she says she was heartbroken when the taxi drivers refused to take her expertly trained and gentle-natured dog.

"Myself and my partner Noel Farrelly went to get a taxi last Thursday evening and the first taxi driver at the top of the rank just said he didn't take dogs, end of story," she said.

"The driver in the next car along the rank also just waved no with both hands and said he didn't take dogs.

"At that point, I felt so saddened and I just couldn't believe it. They would have left me stranded.

"Thankfully Noel noticed a taxi driver at the back of the rank who had obviously seen what had happened and was flashing his lights and beckoning to us.

"He was delighted to take us home, saying that he couldn't believe either that anyone would refuse a guide dog.

"I've never been refused a taxi before in my life. I was embarrassed and horrified at the time but I'm absolutely disgusted now .

"Evie cost €53,500 to train. Did they think she was going to get sick or go to the toilet in the car? I'm sure she's much better behaved than some of the customers coming home from a night out."

Allie whose mum is from Kilcloon in Meath lived in Celbridge, Co. Kildare before moving to Navan and reached the finals in the Kildare Rose of Tralee competition three years ago.

She pointed out that she underwent stringent evaluations before getting Evie.

"I applied for Evie in 2018 and had to go through a litany of assessments before they matched me with a guide dog earlier this year."

"She has changed my life. She is my eyes and she has made me feel more confident when I'm out and about now.

"I really think taxi drivers should be made more aware of the huge lifelines that guide dogs are and the intensive training that they undergo before they are matched with anyone who is visually impaired."

Online Editors