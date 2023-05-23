Visually impaired pupils ‘waiting months and years’ for accessible version of school books

Children who are blind or visually impaired can be left waiting for months or years for accessible versions of school textbooks, an Oireachtas committee heard today

The daily challenges faced by these pupils, and children with a hearing impairment, were starkly outlined at a hearing of the Education Committee.

Andrew Geary had to fight a lengthy High Court action against the state to ensure his son Calum, who is deaf, received appropriate support in school. He was among those who addressed TDs and senators.

Ireland lags behind many other countries in how it supports pupils with such additional needs, the committee was told.

Toni O’Dwyer of the National Council for the Blind in Ireland (NCBI) said “Children can wait a month and even years for books. Someone may receive in Transition Year a book that should have been available in Junior Cycle.

“I don’t know of other countries where children will wait for months or years for books to rely on for education.”

Access to learning materials in class is also frequently cited by students as a major cause of stress throughout their educational experience, the committee was told.

Ms O’Dwyer, who is NCBI manager of children’s and young people’s services, also spoke about issues around other classroom materials that pupils needed.

She said a lot of teachers relied on handouts and the “experience of students we deal with is that, frequently, they are in an inaccessible format.

“It isn’t rocket science. What it means is that instead of taking pictures, you send it in a word document. That is how simple access is. But children say, day in, day out, they have to go in to school and advocate for themselves.”

Ms O’Dwyer said children who are blind or visually impaired “don’t like pieces of technology that will make them stand out as different; they want access to mainstream technology”.

NCBI chief services officer Aaron Mullaniff, said that blind or visually impaired students made up the smallest cohort of all students with disabilities in higher and further education in Ireland.

He said they were transitioning through education without the prerequisite skills, competencies and knowledge required to make a success of this major life transition alongside with their peers.

Students who are blind or vision impaired are more likely to undertake a degree in arts/humanities/business than the general student population and were half as likely to complete a degree in STEM (science, technology, engineering, maths), the so-called skills of the future.

Edel Doherty, also of the NCBI, told Fianna Fáil’s Jim O’Callaghan that the lack of uptake in STEM was solely down to not being able to access the curriculum.

Mr Mullaniff spoke of the untapped potential, with 75pc of people who are blind or vision impaired in Ireland not working.

“If young adults were not working by the age of 30, they are more likely to never work at all,” he said.

Mr Geary told the committee that his son, Calum, now aged 14 and a pupil at Bishopstown Community School, Cork, was “thriving” since receiving the supports he needed. There is a fully qualified interpreter in his classroom alongside the class teacher.

“He is enjoying secondary school. I am blown away by how far he has come in such a short time because of real and full access to the curriculum.

“This have given him access to the full vocabulary of each subject, including the complete lexicon of phrases and terminology,” he said.

He asked why his son, and the family, were forced to go through two stressful years of legal action ending at the High Court – which followed eight years of campaigning – to receive his legal entitlements.

They faced losing their house if they lost the case, and Mr Geary said the experience “has scarred us deeply, mentally, emotionally and financially”.

He said there was a major need for additional training for interpreters.

“The four to six new graduates emerging from TCD every year is barely replacing the outgoing Interpreters.

“Ireland has approximately 80 interpreters for a deaf signing population of 5,000. For an almost identical deaf signing community in Finland there is at least 500.”