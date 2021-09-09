Visitors to Ireland requiring short stay visas can apply from Monday, Justice Minister announces

Visitors from China and other countries requiring short stay visas to Ireland will be able to apply for them from Monday, Justice Minister Heather Humphreys has announced.

The application process has been closed due to Covid-19 restrictions since March 2020.

But effective September 13, all remaining restrictions on entry visa and preclearance processing will be lifted as part of the Government’s next phase of reopening.

The move will allow visitors from such countries as China, India, Pakistan and the Philippines that require entry visas to visit here again as long as they comply with public health regulations.

Ms Humphreys said: “As the pandemic situation continues to improve and international travel once again becomes a feature of our lives, I was pleased to inform my cabinet colleagues this week of the resumption of short stay visa processing.”

“I am sure it will be welcomed by many people who wish to travel to Ireland to visit, study or do business. This is in line with the next phase of the Government’s response to the pandemic, Covid-19: Reframing the Challenge, Continuing Our Recovery and Reconnecting,” she said.

“We remain fully supportive of the current public health advice and all travellers arriving into Ireland must continue to comply fully with measures required by law including producing proof of vaccination, recovery from Covid-19 or a negative PCR test.”

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Law Reform, Youth Justice and Immigration, James Browne added: “As Minister of State for Immigration I fully appreciate how difficult these restrictions, which were necessary to keep us all safe, have been for many people.

"As we continue to reopen our society, the resumption of short stay visa processing will be welcome news for people who want to travel to Ireland to visit family, to study or for business reasons.”

“This means that all remaining Covid-19 restrictions on entry visa and preclearance processing, which were brought in as a necessary interim measure to help reduce the spread of Covid-19, have now been lifted.”