Visitors kick up a stink over unisex toilets at Cliffs of Moher

The unisex toilets that catered for 1.6 million visitors at the country’s most popular natural tourist attraction last year, the Cliffs of Moher, are raising a stink with visitors.

That is according to documents released by the Cliffs of Moher Centre Limited under the Freedom of Information Act, outlining the complaints lodged by visitors last year.

The records reveal last October 2 “at least a dozen complaints throughout the day regarding the smell in the unisex toilets”.

Another person complained on September 7 “about the smell of the toilets and the use of a unisex toilet”.

The visitor said that the “toilets let the site down and we are leaving ourselves open to funny business in the cubicles”.

On November 16, the complaints log records that a gentleman came to the front desk “very agitated” about the unisex toilets.

The complaint reads that “he said he had an upset nine-year-old child because of it. He was assured that we are looking at upgrading the facilities”.

On July 23, a visitor complained about the smell in the toilets and the lack of soap and toilet paper.

Another person said that the use of unisex toilets “are unacceptable and should be separate male and female”.

The unisex toilets have now reached the end of their life, with Clare County Council last week announcing the complete refurbishment of all toilet facilities within the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Centre at a cost of €208,244.

The improvements include a full refit of the toilets on the ground floor and first floor, while the unisex model is to revert to separate male and female facilities.

Chief executive of Clare County Council Pat Dowling said: “These improvements will ensure facilities are of a standard that is in line with visitor expectations. This is the first full upgrade since the visitor centre opened in 2007.”

Herald