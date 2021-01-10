The number of patients hospitalised with coronavirus has hit yet another height for the fifth day in a row.

There are now 1,421 patients in hospital as of 8am on Sunday, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic.

136 patients have been hospitalised in the last 24 period, also a new record since the start of the pandemic.

Of 1,421 in hospital, 120 of these patients are in ICU.

41 patients have been discharged in the past 24 period.

HSE CEO Paul Reid said that Ireland’s health system is “under increasing strain”.

He said that the “best support” is to avoid contracting the virus.

“The best support we can all now give, is to avoid getting sick with Covid. This will help to get us out the other side of this,” Mr Reid added.

Yesterday, a further nine deaths and 4,842 cases of coronavirus were reported by the Department of Health.

There has now been a total of 2,336 deaths and 140,727 virus deaths in the State.

