Virus finds its way to Antarctica

COVID-19 has reached every continent in the world after a Chilean Antarctic research station reported 36 cases.

The base confirmed 26 Chilean soldiers and 10 maintenance workers had tested positive for the virus. They were flown to southern Chile where they are now self-isolating.

Only the Pacific islands of Kiribati, Micronesia, Tonga, Palau, Nauru and Tuvalu remain Covid-free.

North Korea and Turkmenistan claim to have no Covid cases, though this is disputed.

Meanwhile, the governors of Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures have issued a joint call for the elderly and those with health issues to wear masks at home over the New Year holidays.

“The fate of the coming year will be determined by how you spend the year-end and New Year holidays,” said Yuriko Koike, governor of Tokyo.

Irish Independent