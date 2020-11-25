Virtual Santa chats a big success that may be here to stay after the pandemic

Traditional visits to see Santa Claus are not possible this year, but there are other ways for children to have a chat with Father Christmas. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Grottos and physical Christmas-themed events across Ireland may have largely fallen victim to the pandemic this festive season.

But Santa Claus is still going to have to put in some extra shifts, due to unprecedented demand for video calls to the North Pole.

Many existing Santa-themed businesses have been forced to switch from organising in-person meetings with St Nick to arranging virtual chats.

Operators of the long-established Santa’s Workshop at Aillwee Cave in Co Clare said its virtual slots have already sold out – with demand for places greater than at any time in their 20-year history.

Spokespeson Shannon Kierse said: “Like everyone else, we’ve had to adapt this year... They’ve never booked out that quickly before.”

Zoomsanta.ie has indicated that its already-popular service could be here to stay, even in a post-Covid world.

Founder Graham Cooley said: “There’s been big demand already, much more than we’d expected. This is also something that appeals to corporates as well as families, and we’ve had bookings from all over the world.

“I really think this service would be popular even if there was no pandemic. I think in the future it will supplement the physical Santa events, by offering a different option.”

Not all Santa experiences are virtual this year, as there will be the country’s first-ever drive-in grotto at Dublin’s RDS.

