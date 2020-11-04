Virtual Remembrance Run to honour Covid-19 victims this weekend

The Remembrance Run, usually hosted in the Phoenix Park, will have its first virtual edition this year on Sunday at 11am.

The event usually sees thousands turn out each year but due to Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions the organisers are calling on people to join them on Facebook before the run, for a stream which will incorporate the event’s ‘Wall of Remembrance’.

The event, organised by Athletics Ireland in association with mycharity.ie, will have the special theme of remembrance of family or friends that have passed away and to celebrate our gift of days and fullness of health.

The event will also look to pay tribute to all those who lost their lives to coronavirus this year.

A spokesperson for Athletics Ireland said in their newsletter: “It will be a day when we pause and remember family and friends passed, or others close to us who may be currently struggling with illness or other life challenges and to pay tribute to all those who lost their lives to coronavirus.

“Although we cannot come together in the Phoenix Park this year, we are encouraging everyone to join us on November 8th and dedicate your local walk or run to loved ones on this day of remembrance.”

Before people head off on their walk or run, the organisers are inviting them to light a candle at home in memory of loved ones that have passed away or faced illness.

Usually, participants will sign the name of loved ones on the ‘Wall of Remembrance’ but this year a virtual wall will be created online, that can be accessed to remember or celebrate family and friends.

“We encourage everyone to raise money for a charity that is close to your heart and would love it if that is something you would like to do. We have previously been associated with mycharity.ie as we like to be associated with all charities so this is something we will be looking to do again,” the spokesperson said.

For full details and entry information go to www.remembrancerun.ie.

