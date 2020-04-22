Virtual hearings of workplace rows may be coming soon

WORKERS and employers locked in disputes may soon avail of virtual hearings if coronavirus pandemic restrictions extend beyond May 5.

A consultation has been opened on how the Workplace Relations Commissions will deal with the fallout from the virus.

The state industrial relations body has been forced to suspend all face-to-face adjudication, mediation and conciliation services to comply with public health guidelines.

The move comes as the Courts Service began trialling virtual courtrooms in response to the crisis this week.

Workplace Relations Commission officials have been offering a limited phone service for those involved in workplace disputes or complaints of breaches of employment law.

The commission has now begun a consultation on a range of options. They include dealing with cases through remote hearings and by written submission during the crisis.

In a notice on its website, it said that similar to many other public bodies the Covid-19 pandemic has presented a challenge to it delivering its core services.

“While the current crisis is, by its nature, time-bound, it is prudent that the WRC explore alternative approaches to providing an opportunity for parties to have complaints processed,” it said.

It said this is necessary in case the restrictions currently in place are extended beyond May 5 or amended “in a fashion that does not allow immediate resumption of face-to-face hearings”.

The commission said it is anxious that as many directly concerned stake holders as possible contribute to the debate. Submissions to the consultation paper on remote hearings and written submissions can be made up to April 30.

“Given that hearings have not taken place since March 13, the WRC is anxious to develop this as quickly as possible while mindful of the considerations for fair procedures outlined earlier,” it said.

“In this regard, a scoping exercise taking account of ICT, legal, procedural/process issues, case-type and end-user capabilities and appetite is under way within the WRC.”

It said remote hearings would begin on a pilot basis for more straightforward cases like trade disputes or complaints relating to pay, working hours and terms and conditions.

If this was successful, it could consider extending this approach to more complex cases.

They would include unfair dismissal, employment equality and protected disclosure complaints.

The commission noted that there would be “significant challenges” where it is required by law to conduct hearings in private.

This is because a hearing could potentially be conducted remotely in multiple locations.

