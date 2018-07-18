Virgin says sorry for marketing letter addressed to 'pants wearer'

Virgin Media has apologised "to anyone offended" by an ad campaign which saw letters addressed to the "pants wearer" rather than householder.

The company, owned by billionaire Richard Branson, sent letters as part of its marketing push advertising its 'naked broadband' deal, which offers new customers 240MB broadband.

But some took to Twitter to vent about the campaign targeting "pants wearers". One man took to the social network to share the letter addressed to his household with "the pants wearer" line replacing 'householder'.

The man tweeted @VirginMediaIE asking: "Is this a joke?!? Went straight into the bin. Terrible marketing campaign."

Fine Gael TD for Offaly Marcella Corcoran Kennedy, the deputy chair of the Irish Women's Parliamentary Caucus, labelled the ad campaign as a "cheap gimmick" to gain attention. "Any company trying to attract business should be sensitive to gender and usually when mass ad campaigns are sent out to the public, they are addressed to the householder," she said.

"This is gendered language and they know this gimmick will generate discussion."

A spokeswoman for Virgin Media Ireland said: "People who received the communications took it in the spirit and humour it was meant to be delivered, but we apologise to anyone who was offended by what was sent out.

"The reference to 'pants wearer' was not intended to single out anyone or group."

