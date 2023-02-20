Virgin Media has been the victim of a suspected hacking attack that will affect scheduled programming on some of its channels.

In a statement this evening the broadcaster confirmed that its security team “identified an unauthorised attempt to access our systems in recent days”.

“Virgin Media Television operates stringent cyber protection measures and systems across all our operations. Our ongoing security monitoring has identified an unauthorised attempt to access our systems in recent days,” it said.

"Due to the precautions we have implemented there will be temporary effects to the broadcasting of some of our recorded programming on Virgin Media Three, Four, More and VMTV Player.

“We expect normal service will be resumed as soon as we have completed the review and verification process.”

In an updated statement on tonight, Virgin Media confirmed that the “matter had been fully contained, isolated and terminated”.

The broadcaster said it has “pre-planned procedures” and precautions which are immediately activated in any such instances, and they are currently conducting a review process.

This means that some of its technologies have been temporarily disconnected until the situation can be resolved to ensure “maximum security”.

The company said the disruption relates to Virgin Media Television only and does not relate to any other Virgin Media Ireland operations.