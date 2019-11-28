Virgin Media staff to vote on strike over 65 job losses

A 30-day consultation period will end on Monday as dozens of Virgin Media employees finalise their compulsory redundancy arrangements.

The company sent an email to selected staff on October 30 alerting them to the collective redundancy process and that their jobs were to be axed.

Members of Unite and Siptu are now voting on industrial action up to and including strike action over the job cuts at the firm.

Long-term staff are particularly aggrieved the terms and conditions of their redundancies have changed from a previous package in 2015.

Redundancy payments are now capped at 12 months, down from 24 months.

Unite regional officer Brendan Byrne said balloting will continue until December 9 and the union will give seven days' notice if staff do decide to walk off the job.

"I would be surprised if they didn't vote for industrial action up to and including strike action," he said.

"They feel very strongly and are very angry about how this process has been carried out."

He claimed the company has not replied to union correspondence and a dispute has arisen over who is covered by a collective agreement signed off in 2015.

"The deal was done when the company was UPC," Mr Byrne said. "Even back then, the company never raised any issue with regard to what employees were inside or outside the bargaining group," he added.

"It's only since Liberty Global-Virgin Media took over UPC that I believe they raised an issue about who is recognised for collective bargaining purposes." He said management consultations with staff will end next week.

Meanwhile, a source said that morale has "never been so low" and Virgin Media employees who had never been signed up to the unions are now clamouring to join in a bid to protect their rights.

Virgin Media was contacted for a comment.

