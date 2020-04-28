Virgin Media may give broadband outage credits to UK customers, but not Irish ones

The telecoms firm underwent a series of broadband outages across Ireland and the UK. Stock Image: PA

Virgin Media says that its broadband outage across Ireland has been fixed, although it may not give Irish customers the loss of service credits as it will to UK customers.

The telecoms firm underwent a series of broadband outages across Ireland and the UK yesterday.

It has not explained what the technical issue was. However, it has denied that there was any connection to capacity or heavy usage conditions.

The company is offering some of its 5.3m UK customers a “loss of service credit” for the “intermittent” outage.

A spokesman was unable to say whether it will offer try same conditions to its 380,000 Irish customers.

“We would provide a loss of service credit in this instance,” its UK support desk told customers on social media.

Yesterday, the company’s business unit sent a notification to customers describing a nationwide services outage “affecting all services including data, voice and mobile”.

The service had been disrupted since 5pm yesterday.

Reports were logged in cities across the country, as well as in Belfast.

Online Editors