Viral sensation Mick Konstantin returns for World Cup with ‘Girls in Green’

Mick Konstantin belts out a rendition of 'There's Only One Conor McGregor' in Las Vegas in 2017.

Every World Cup deserves a catchy song – enter Mick Konstantin, the Kildare teacher who has become Ireland’s go-to when a major sporting event is in need of a good tune.

He broke on to the Irish charts during Euro 2016 with Takin’ Over France and had further success the following year with There’s Only Conor McGregor when the Crumlin native took on Floyd Mayweather.

Ireland find themselves back in a major tournament with the World Cup kicking off in Sydney this week and Mick has delivered again with Girls in Green.

On the writing process for an event like this, Mick says a catchy chorus can just as easily come to him in two minutes as it can take a two-week brainstorm to perfect.

“The first part was always going to be the journey to them qualifying so I went through the group stages and then finished off with Amber Barrett scoring that goal in the playoff. The middle part was going to be all about the players, I couldn’t mention them all but tried to get as many in,” he said.

“The last part is just usually kind of feel good, referencing the fans enjoying themselves, all the people over in Australia who’ll be going to the game and having the craic.”

Ireland are heading to their first World Cup in 21 years and Mick is hopeful that the women’s squad can spring a few upsets in their debut on the biggest stage.

“It’s great to be a part of sporting events. It’s class, it’ll be far more interesting now that Ireland are in it,” he said.

“I know they’ve a tough group but if they got out of that it’d be amazing and I think with all Irish people and sport, it doesn’t matter how little chance they have, we’re just hopeful something amazing’s going to happen.”

Mick has seen first-hand in his day job as a PE teacher the huge impact the success of the women’s team can have on girls participating in sport.

“You do find with girls once they get through second year or third year, they start having less of an interest in wanting to do PE,” he said.

“It makes a massive difference if they have role models when they’re coming out of primary school and they can see that these are stars playing on a worldwide stage. It’s something to aspire to be, and playing sport is something that you should want to be doing as a girl or as a woman.”

Life Style Sports have partnered with Mick for the release of Girls in Green.

“I wasn’t sure if I was going to do the song or not, but they got on to me and told me they’d be very happy to support me doing the song, so to be fair they’ve been fantastic help. Thanks to Life Style for supporting me to bring out the song, they’ve been great.”

Girls in Green by Mick Konstantin is available to stream now on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music.