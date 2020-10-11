'Viper' disappears after pledge to help solve billion-dollar Boston art mystery

Veteran criminal Martin ‘The Viper’ Foley has vanished from negotiations to find the whereabouts of a number of valuable masterpieces stolen from a Boston art gallery in a billion-dollar raid 30 years ago, according to a British detective.

The works by artists including Vermeer, Rembrandt, Degas and Manet, were stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner museum.

The culprits were two men dressed as police officers, who handcuffed the guards in the early hours of March 18, 1990.

The museum is offering a $10m reward for information leading to the paintings’ recovery.

British detective Charles Hill, a former head of the Met Police’s art and antiques squad who recovered Edvard Munch’s The Scream in 1994, believes there is an Irish link to the crime.

But according to ‘The Guardian’, Foley, who is a former associate of Russborough House art thief Martin ‘The General’ Cahill, has vanished while promising to help reunite the public with the stolen works.

It is believed that Foley guided Hill towards a potential deal with the surviving members of a gang he claims took the art.

The claims are made in a new BBC4 documentary called The Billion Dollar Art Hunt due to be broadcast next week.

However, after publicity about the negotiations emerged, Foley (66) has “dropped out of sight”.

It is understood he is in hiding after a warning from the gardaí of a threat to his life.

In February, Foley reached the end of the road in his quest to avoid paying a €740,000 tax bill after losing a Supreme Court appeal against the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).

‘The Viper’ had previously tried to have the matter relating to a 1990s income tax bill quashed by the Court of Appeal, which ruled against him last November. Foley then lodged an appeal with the Supreme Court who came back in favour of the CAB.

In his initial defence against the tax bill, Foley claimed he had been “taken by surprise”, and had been left in “an almost impossible situation”, saying the CAB had failed to explain why it took 11 years to bring the judgment application.

Foley is one of Ireland’s most notorious criminals, and has survived four attacks on his life in which he suffered around 14 bullet wounds.

He later set up a debt recovery business called Viper Debt Recovery And Repossession Services Limited, offering his services in collecting debts for clients.

He has to pay a CAB tax and interest, which has ballooned the total bill to more than €738,000 for the years 1993/94 and 1999/2000.

‘The Viper’ was hit with a tax bill of €218,000 for the years 1993-94 and 1999-2000.

He made payments totalling €40,000, reducing the bill to €178,000. In February 2002, he brought an appeal against the assessment, which was rejected.

However, the bill ballooned because of interest and penalties on the unpaid sum over more than 11 years.

The Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court have ruled he had “no case” and dismissed his appeals.

The Billion Dollar Art Theft will be broadcast on BBC 4 on Monday October 19 at 9pm.

