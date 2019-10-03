Violent storm-force winds pose 'significant' threat

Storm Lorenzo will bring a significant threat of damage and flooding, and nowhere can expect to escape its effects.

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) for severe weather said the area from south Co Cork through counties Kerry, Clare, Limerick, Galway and Mayo will be under a Status Orange wind warning from 6pm today.

Meanwhile, the entire country will be under a Status Yellow warning from 9am today until 6am tomorrow.

With storm-force 11 gusts possible, there is the risk of trees falling nationwide.

"We expect significant disruptive impacts. There could be trees down anywhere. Even in Yellow areas, people must heed the advice of the local authorities," said head of forecasting at Met Éireann Evelyn Cusack.

More than 50mm of rain will fall in parts of the west and north-west.

The south-west, west and north-west coasts will see all large sea swells and waves driven against the shores.

Ms Cusack told how Storm Lorenzo is tracking north-east and transitioning from being a hurricane into a storm as it crosses from warm waters to cooler waters nearer Europe.

"There will be very low air pressure in the storm, which means there is little weight in the air pushing down on the sea, so sea levels rise.

"That combined with high tide, onshore gale-force 8 to storm-force 10 winds, and storm-force 11 winds for a time this evening, is all pushing against the south-west, west and north-west coast. So there is likely to be coastal flooding and coastal damage," she said.

A forecast of storm-force 11 winds means there will be gusts of more than 100kmh.

"It will be a short event but there is likely to be heavy pockets of rain and as the storm is of tropical origin there will be some thunderstorm activity and lightning," she added.

She said those areas under a Status Yellow wind warning could still see trees being felled.

"With the ground already waterlogged from rain, as well as the fact that the trees still have their leaves, it makes the risk of trees falling greater," she said.

Ms Cusack did not rule out the warning being upgraded to Status Red in some localised coastal areas.

The NECG continues to monitor Storm Lorenzo, and a further update will be issued this morning.

There were reports of panic buying in supermarkets in Cork and Kerry yesterday as people bought milk, bread, batteries and water. Emergency planning meetings of all seven councils in the Status Orange zone took place yesterday - and special repair crews are now on standby for storm-related damage tomorrow.

Jim Casey, from the Office of Public Works, said with high tide due around 9pm tonight, sea swells could over-top some coastal walls.

He said they were not expecting a major sea flooding on the east coast, but the situation is being constantly monitored.

The advice for householders, especially those in the Status Orange areas, was to ensure phones are charged in advance of the storm, torches are fitted with fresh batteries, and people have their Eircode and their unique MPRN number for electricity supply to hand in case they have to contact emergency services or report a power failure.

People on shared water schemes that could become compromised were also advised to stock up on drinking water.

There are concerns about so-called 'storm hunters' who risk their lives to take dramatic photographs by the coast.

Derek Flanagan, from the Coast Guard, urged people to stay away from coastal areas including piers and cliffs. "Be aware that if you end up in a dangerous situation, you could be putting at risk the lives of the crews that have to go and possibly rescue you," he said.

Irish Independent