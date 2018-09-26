Violent criminal chief suspect after couple are viciously attacked in home

A violent Dublin criminal is a chief suspect after an aggravated burglary in a Border town during which a couple were attacked in their home.

The shocking break-in took place in the Fanad area of Co Donegal over the weekend and saw two completely innocent people beaten and robbed.

A multi-agency investigation is under way after the two suspects involved in the vicious aggravated burglary fled into Northern Ireland.

Gardaí believe that the break-in was a targeted crime but that the injured couple were not the intended victims.

The man is in his early 60s while the woman is in her mid-50s.

The two raiders suspected of involvement in the attack have since been arrested in the North after allegedly committing a robbery there.

They began their cross-Border crime spree shortly after 8pm on Sunday when they broke into a home in the Doaghbeg area of Fanad.

Two men were searching for a younger male living in the area, but when they couldn't find him they launched a vicious assault on the 62-year-old man and his 56-year-old partner.

The Irish Independent has learned that one of the men identified as a suspect in the burglary is a violent criminal from the capital.

The 32-year-old, who is originally from the Tallaght area, is known to gardaí for involvement in drugs and assaults, while he has also been investigated for theft.

It is understood that a second 33-year-old man is also from Dublin.

A source said that the burglary investigation was still at an early stage. "Gardaí do not believe that the couple who were attacked were the intended targets. It appears that two men were looking for another male, but when they couldn't find him they decided to attack the innocent homeowners," the source said.

Following the attack, the raiders stole a small number of items before fleeing the area and crossing the Border.

Local gardaí were alerted and they informed their colleagues in the PSNI of the break-in.

The couple reported to gardaí that the men involved had strong Dublin accents and also gave a description of the vehicle believed to be involved.

Later that night a robbery was carried out at a service station in Strabane, Co Tyrone, just 50 metres over the Northern Irish Border. The suspects were later arrested and taken to Omagh police station in Tyrone.

Among the items allegedly stolen at the Strabane premises was a can of Lynx deodorant spray.

Efforts will now be made to have the two suspects returned here in order to question them in relation to the aggravated burglary.

A Garda spokesman said: "Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary at Doaghbeg, Fanad, Co Donegal.

"The incident occurred on September 23, at approximately 8.15pm. Two men were arrested by the PSNI and taken to Omagh station."

The joint operation and arrests comes at a time when gardaí are demanding more resources along the Border after Brexit.

Senior gardaí have previously warned that intelligence-gathering operations and day-to-day policing will be affected by the UK's departure.

Irish Independent