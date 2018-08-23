A sister of murdered Limerick man Jason Corbett has welcomed the decision to extend Molly Martens' time behind bars, describing her as a "vile individual".

A sister of murdered Limerick man Jason Corbett has welcomed the decision to extend Molly Martens' time behind bars, describing her as a "vile individual".

'Vile individual' - Sister of murdered Jason Corbett welcomes Molly Martens' four more years behind bars

Killer Molly Martens had her sentence for the murder of her Irish husband extended by four years this week because of repeated breaches of US prison rules.

Martens (34) and her father, retired FBI agent Tom Martens (68), were convicted last summer in the US of the second-degree murder of the businessman and father-of-two.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety indicated Martens now has a scheduled release date from her second-degree murder sentence of April 15, 2041 – four years longer than her former projected release date of August 3, 2037.

The former nanny now faces serving 24 years behind bars.

Jason's sister Marilyn reacted to the decision on Facebook, saying: "Four more years in prison for murderer Molly Martens after repeatedly breaking prison rules. Vile individual."

Mr Corbett’s sister, Tracey Corbett Lynch. Photo: Mark Condren

The custody review took place as Mr Corbett’s family admitted their pain has not eased in the three years since his brutal murder by his wife and father-in-law.

Mr Corbett’s mother, Rita, and his sister, Tracey Corbett-Lynch, said they have faced “a never-ending nightmare of pain and loss”.

Tracey said the Co Limerick family can never forget what was done to Jason.

“The last few days have been very hard because they force everyone who loved Jason to relive the pain of losing him,” she said.

“There is no escape from wondering about what those last few days of Jason’s life must have been like – and the unforgivable pain and cruelty he was subjected to on the night of his murder by people he loved and trusted but who betrayed him in the worst way possible.”

Online Editors