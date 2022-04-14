Vigils to be held across the country this weekend to remember Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee

Vigils will be held across the country this weekend as Ireland and the LGBTQ+ community are in shock following the tragic murders of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee.

People who want to show solidarity with the families of Aidan (41) and Michael (58) and the LGBTQ+ community are encouraged to attend the vigils, as loved ones of the men are keen to remember who they were before their tragic deaths.

A vigil in Sligo will take place at the town hall on, April 15, at 6pm. Dublin will also hold a vigil at the same time and date at Dáil Éireann.

In Galway, those who want to remember Aidan and Michael are asked to gather in Eyre Square at 7pm, April 16.

Smaller events are also being held around the country to accommodate people who may want to pay their respects but can’t make it into a town.

Fingal Green Party Councillor Karen Power is holding a vigil in Skerries, Co Dublin, at 6pm on April 15, for those who can’t make the one at Dáil Éireann.

“I’ve been utterly devastated by the last week of what’s happened and it really hit home that we haven’t come as far as we need, not even close,” she said.

"I can’t imagine the fear that people within the LGBTQ+ community are feeling right now and I wanted to do something small so that the people here in Skerries could show their respect for Michael and Aidan and also show that we stand in solidarity with our neighbours, with our friends, with our family that our members of the LGBTQ+ community.

"I have two small kids so I wouldn’t be able to make it into the Dáil so I think it’s really important and I spoke to a few people here who would love to go in but at 6pm it’s not suitable right after work and getting into it on time.

"So it’s facilitating a way for people who would like to show their support and respect.”

Sligo Pride said it is shocked and devastated and while it stresses the importance of personal safety, a spokesperson said the organisation wants to emphasise that the problem lies with perpetrators and not the victims.

"A hate crime is not just an isolated act of violence, it is a signpost to a whole community that says ‘you are not welcome,’” they said.

"We believe it is essential to stand up and show that this is simply not acceptable.

“Currently hate crime legislation is in the process of being developed and we need a renewed push from the public in support of this, but it is crucial to remember that a jail sentence after the fact doesn't bring back the life lost.

"It should not take this much heartbreak to make people see what's happening right in front of their eyes.

"All we can do is try to prevent the next tragedy and we need everyone actively involved to do that.”

Blaine Gaffney said his close friend of Aidan Moffitt should be remembered for what a great person he was, and not the horrors that happened to him.

"Remembering him for who he was and not what happened to him is very important,” Mr Gaffney said.

“Aidan was somebody who lit up the world whenever you were in this company.

“He was a very prominent businessman in Sligo town. He was somebody who would be very involved in political circles.

“Anybody inside his social bubble would know the character he was. He was very outgoing, very intelligent, very, very smart, somebody that was very caring and who has proven that in the community throughout the years.

“You know, he was just a good friend, a really, really good friend and it’s very hard to try to come to terms with what has happened.”

Michelle Gilmartin, Aidan’s neighbour, said he always had a big smile on his face.

In a social media post, she said: “It was a pleasure to have you as a good neighbour and friend in Cartron Heights.

“You would always have a big smile on your face and a big wave anytime we would meet.

“I will never forget your witty sense of humour, the good political debates we had , and your kind spirit.”