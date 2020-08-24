Vigil to take place for a teenager (17) who died in a collision with a bus

A vigil will take place this evening for a teenager who died in a collision with a bus in Dublin.

Ballymun native Shane Murphy (17) was on a motorcycle when he died following a collision with Dublin Bus on Sunday

He was travelling along the R122 and the R108 at St Margarets, Finglas when he was fatally injured after hitting a Dublin Bus just before 8pm.

His body was removed from the scene and taken to the mortuary where a post-mortem will take place.

The bus driver, a man in his 50s, did not sustain any injuries but was treated for shock at the scene.

The road was closed for some time on Sunday while gardai investigated the scene.

Dublin Bus said in a statement that the bus was out of service at the time and that no customers were on board.

Hurling and camogie GAA club Cumann Báire Setanta, who Mr Murphy once was a member of, said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden death of a former club member Shane Murphy this evening. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

A vigil will take place at 7pm this evening at the seven pitches at Ballymun Road to remember the young man.

Tributes poured in from loved ones as the community tried to come to grips with Mr Murphy’s passing.

“Sorry to hear about Shane such a nice kid and a great laugh rest in peace little man,” said one tribute.

Local Fianna Fail councillor Keith Connolly extended his condolences to Mr Murphy’s family, saying: “From what I heard he was a very likeable character and was involved in the GAA and other clubs. Obviously, losing someone of that age is devastating for the community too.”

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who may have travelled the road to contact Finglas garda station.

