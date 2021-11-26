Viewers experiencing difficulties donating to The Late Late Toy Show appeal through Revolut

The warning currently appearing on the Revolut app for users

Revolut customers are experiencing difficulties trying to donate to The Late Late Toy Show appeal through the app.

The digital payments app has partnered with RTÉ to raise funds for children’s charities through The Late Late Toy Show charity appeal, which raised over €6.6m last year.

Users across the European Economic Area and the UK were able to make instant contributions to the Toy Show appeal through the apps donations feature.

However, as the app has been experiencing technical difficulties all day, host Ryan Tubridy announced on the show that the donations feature currently isn’t working.

It was reported earlier that the app was facing major problems around the globe as many customers are unable to use their account.

It appears that services are completely unavailable to some customers while others cannot transfer money or top up their accounts.

Others are unable to sign in to the app at all and the currency exchange feature is also affected.

Taking to Twitter, the digital payments app said: “There are currently issues affecting our app functionalities.

“We’re already working to have this resolved as soon as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience."

It also appears that no accounts are able to top-up via bank transfer, with an in-app warning reading: “Card top-ups are not currently working.

"Some top-ups may stay in pending state for longer than usual. We’re working to have it resolved as soon as possible.”

Those looking to make a donation to The Late Late Toy Show Appeal are encouraged to do so through the website on rte.ie/toyshowappeal.