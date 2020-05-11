Wexford woman (62) diagnosed with cancer receives warm welcome home after recovering from Covid-19

A cancer patient who tested positive for Covid-19 was given a hero's welcome home after making a miraculous recovery from the virus.

Mary Thompson (62) from, Ardcavan, Co Wexford, had just completed a 6-week course of radiotherapy and chemotherapy in Dublin before she was admitted to Wexford General Hospital, where she battled against the virus for 32 days.

Her condition was so bad that doctors asked her family to say their final goodbyes.

Her daughter Anna said she didn't think she would ever see her mother again.

"We literally saw her twice when she was in Wexford General because the doctors called us in and say goodbye to her. The first time we were allowed to in was for 30 minutes to say goodbye," she told Independent.ie.

"It was horrible because she didn't know what was going on. She was hardly able to talk or see us and it very hard to say goodbye when we really didn't know what really was going on either. Then we were told to leave.

"We were going home to plan a funeral. We have gotten all our own funeral clothes to have at the ready. I had picked out clothes for Mam to be rested in and we talked about what we could do with the restrictions."

The family were called back into the hospital when Ms Thompson started to show signs of recovery.

"When we went in the second time she was quite alert. She knew exactly who we were and was talking to us, telling us to look out for each other. It kind of felt like it was a kind of burst of energy before someone dies. We didn't know what was happening then.

"She started getting better after that which was amazing, and the doctors didn't understand because she had been taken off all antibiotics at this point. They had been making her comfortable.

"She started to show improvements, but because she was getting better we weren't allowed see her for two weeks. It was hard, but it was a relief. We didn't really believe it because we had such highs and lows."

Doctors discovered a tumor on Ms Thompson's brain in February.

From then, she underwent six weeks of treatment in St Luke's hospital before completing a month-long stay in Wexford Regional.

Ms Thompson's ecstatic family cheered for her when she finally returned

They have since nicknamed her Mary 'Balboa' Thompson, a moniker that is sure to stick.

"Half of my Mam's family live on the same road as us, so they all came out and socially distanced on the road to clap for her. She just broke down crying, she was so happy to see everyone," Anna said.

"One of our neighbors even gave her the nickname Balboa."

Anna added that her mother is currently recuperating, but would like to thank the medical staff who helped her beat the illness.

Online Editors