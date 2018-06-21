WATCH: Touching moment piano player wows commuters at Irish train station

Train stations can often feel like dull experiences but these lucky passengers certainly had their day brightened up an impromptu performance by this talented pianist.

Mary Deignan, from Carrick-on-Shannon in Co Leitrim, was waiting for her own train when she decided to "have a go" at playing the new piano in the Dublin station.

The station performance was said to be "a warm up" ahead of a wedding that she is playing at in Sligo tomorrow.