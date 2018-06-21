WATCH: Touching moment piano player wows commuters at Irish train station
Commuters at Connolly station were left tapping their toes as they waited today, as a woman played a touching piano ensemble before her train arrived.
Train stations can often feel like dull experiences but these lucky passengers certainly had their day brightened up an impromptu performance by this talented pianist.
Mary Deignan, from Carrick-on-Shannon in Co Leitrim, was waiting for her own train when she decided to "have a go" at playing the new piano in the Dublin station.
The station performance was said to be "a warm up" ahead of a wedding that she is playing at in Sligo tomorrow.
Last month, Irish Rail unveiled the new instrument, which was beautifully illustrated decorated by artist Holly Pereira.
It is the third piano to be publicly installed by Iarnrod Eireann, with others located in Pearse Station and Heuston Station.
