It was an emotional morning for families at Dublin Airport today as thousands arrived home to Ireland for Christmas.

'It's a dream come true to have them home'- families rejoice as loved ones fly in for Christmas

Almost 94,000 passengers are expected to arrive at Dublin Airport today, making it their busiest Christmas to date.

Cathal Daynes from Bray was ecstatic to see his fiancé India arrive from Australia today, after going months without seeing her.

"It’s fantastic, my family haven’t seen her since we got engaged last year, so we’re really excited," Cathal told Independent.ie.

Fionnuala O'Sullivan was "delighted" to see her only daughter Niamh return home from Brussels for the festive period.

"It’s been so long. She’s the only daughter I have, I’ve got three boys, so it’s great to have your daughter home for Christmas. They’re all dying to see her," she said.

Donnycarney’s Michele and Xander (3) Hand greet her sister Nicole and Calvin (8) Massey from San Fransisco. Photo: Doug O'Connor

"I'm most looking forward to getting some of my mother’s good cooking," her daughter Niamh said.

"Home, family, Christmas tree, a real fire- the whole package."

Meanwhile, Ian Dube was eagerly anticipating the arrival of his two daughters Raquel and Rochelle, who flew in from Edinburgh with their mum.

"They’ve been in Scotland for almost a year, it’s a dream come true to see them back. They’re home!" he said.

Joel Herman from Pitsburgh with Nick and Ciara Skelly from Templeogue. Photo: Doug O'Connor

While the Brown family from Coolock dressed up to the occasion to greet family member Kim home from New Zealand.

"We can't wait to see her, it's been a year since we've seen her. We're looking forward to being together and having dinner," her sister Sharon Brown said.

"We can't wait to have the family together".

The two terminals at Dublin Airport were decked out with more than 300,000 led lights, 60 Christmas trees, 500 metres of garlands, 30 Christmas wreaths and 30 festive displays this year.

A total of 1.1 million passengers will pass through Dublin Airport this Christmas, an increase of 8pc from last year.

Flight operations will cease on Christmas Eve after the last flight departs to Moscow with Aeroflot at 10pm and they will resume on St. Stephen’s Day when Aer Lingus’ EI 104 from New York lands at 5am.

After today, Friday 28 is expected to be the next busiest day for airport staff, with an increase in passengers heading to winter sun and skiing destinations.

