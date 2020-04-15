Families of Gay Byrne and Marian Finucane moved by portraits from Irish man finding art for first time since school

The family of late broadcasting legends Gay Byrne and Marian Finucane have been moved by portraits drawn of them by a Dublin man who has revisited art for the first time since school.

Two weeks ago, Shane Gillen decided to pick back up the pencil and try his hand at portrait drawing, for the first time since exceeding at art in school.

Since then, the Dublin man has completed portraits of Bono, Gay Byrne, Marian Finucane, Michael D Higgins and Leo Varadkar.

After uploading timelapse videos of his works online, he was contacted by Gay Byrne's daughter Crona and Marian Finucane's son Jack.

Jack told him that it moved him deeply and the family shared some tears over it, while Crona said that the portrait brought her father Gay back to life at a very important time for her and her sister Suzy and mother Kathleen.

Mr Gillen, who is Director of creative management and talent agency Big and Bright, said that he rarely has time to work on artwork regularly, so coronavirus lockdown is the perfect opportunity for him to rekindle his love of art.

Marian Finucane by Shane Gillen

Marian Finucane by Shane Gillen

The 32 year old said that people are championing thriving during the pandemic - doing something new or turning a hobby into a business.

"I knew I could draw but I hadn't gotten around to it. We're all sat at home so I just decided to pick up the pencil again," he said.

"Life kind of gets in the way and I would have doodled but not too much so about two years ago I just decided that I'd try some portraits.

"Drawing has always been a hobby of mine, but with a busy schedule I've not had much time to focus on it. I thought what better time than isolation to get back to it, and maybe give people something other to focus on rather than the consistent horrible news. I really enjoy drawing them, and I film them as I draw, usually holding my phone in my left hand and draw with my right.

Leo Varadkar by Shane Gillen

Leo Varadkar by Shane Gillen

"I plan on creating a series of them all based around various Irish figureheads. Each of the drawings takes me about six to 10 hours straight through. I use a pencil to draw the guide drawing and then layer that with an ink pen. That's all I use. I'll find an image of who I want to draw and copy it from my computer screen.

"I'm currently planning on doing one a day until the lockdown lifts. I am the so I'll likely have a little less time to focus on it when things get up and running again."

The Dublin-based artist is a self-taught and specialised in arresting and detailed portraiture and digital media influenced by pop culture, politics, and urban street art.

He wants to document the people in the public limelight at the time of drawing and is planning a portrait of Dr Tony Holohan.

Online Editors