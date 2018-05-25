Video: Taxi driver punched in the head in Dublin city centre
A taxi driver was punched in the face in broad daylight on one of Dublin's busiest streets yesterday evening.
Video footage shows the driver receiving a number of punches from a man standing beside the car on O'Connell Street.
The man then runs towards the quays as shocked onlookers gather around the taxi driver's car.
Three cyclists dismounted their bikes to check if the driver was okay.
It is understood the video footage has been forwarded to gardai who are making enquiries.
Online Editors