VIDEO: Suspect of attempted ATM robbery is chased by Gardaí

Two men have been arrested after gardaí intervened in an attempted ATM robbery in the early hours of this morning.

Two men have been arrested after gardaí intervened in an attempted ATM robbery in the early hours of this morning.

Both uniform and plain clothes gardaí intercepted the suspected raiders at a hotel in Virginia, Co Cavan.

The incident happened just before 3am on the Main Street in Virginia at the AIB ATM situated beside the popular Riverfront bar and restaurant, just yards from the garda station.

Two men have been arrested in connection with this investigation.

The scene of the ATM foiled raid on the Main Street in Virginia, Co Cavan. Pic Steve Humphreys

Wreckage from a dark coloured 4x4 type vehicle was strewn across the footpath on the opposite side of the road to the ATM.

It was unclear if the damaged vehicle was one being used by the robbery gang or a garda vehicle.

Debris from a 4X4 across the road from the scene of the ATM foiled raid on the Main Street in Virginia, Co Cavan. Pic Steve Humphreys

The garda intervention occurred just as the digger was being prepared to drag the ATM from the wall of the building.

The main street in Virginia remains closed as investigations continue.

In the early hours of this morning Wednesday 14 August 2019 Gardai attached to Cavan/ Monaghan Garda Division supported by National Units intervened in an attempted ATM robbery in Virginia, Co. Cavan. 2 males are currently arrested. Investigations are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/mGIBdg4Yvm — Garda Info (@gardainfo) August 14, 2019

A garda spokesman said in a statement this evening: "One 28 year old male was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Carrickmacross Garda Station.

"A second 25 year old male was arrested in Virginia this afternoon and is currently detained at Bailieborough Garda Station. Gardaí are continuing to conduct enquiries to locate a third suspect.

A local passerby takes a closer look at the scene of the ATM foiled raid on the Main Street in Virginia, Co Cavan. Pic Steve Humphreys

"The scene at Virginia has been technically examined by Scenes of Crime Examiners from Cavan/Monaghan Garda Division."

Gardai have confirmed that a 61-year-old man was arrested after more than €300 and several vehicles were removed during a connected search in Moynalty, Co Meath this morning,

He is being held at Kells Garda Station.

"This remains a live investigation and it is anticipated that further searches will be carried out in the immediate future," the garda spokesman added.

In May, a spokesperson for the PSNI said they have carried out 41 searches, 15 arrests recovered tens of thousands of pounds after a spate of ATM raids across Northern Ireland and the border counties at the beginning of the year.

The raids led to fears that banks would withdraw ATMs from rural locations.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who travelled the Virginia/Bailieborough Road and/or were in Virginia town between 1am and 3am this morning, particularly anyone with dashcam footage to contact the incident room at Bailieborough Garda Station (042) 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors