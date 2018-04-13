A video depicting youths trying to jump on a llama has been slammed as "disgraceful" and "disappointing" by local councillors in Limerick.

Video showing youths 'trying to jump on a llama' in Limerick slammed as 'disgraceful'

The video, posted online by the group 'Limerick Animal Welfare', shows a group of youths with a llama.

One of the youths, who can be seen wearing a red top, can be seen attempting to jump on top of the llama as the animal runs around a grassy area. The young man can also be seen hanging from around the animal’s neck.

The video has been slammed by local councillors, with one saying "there is no excuse" for such behaviour. "It’s condemnable whenever there is abuse or unacceptable behaviour against animals whether it is a dog, horse or llama," Cllr Vivienne Crowley told Independent.ie.

"It’s very disappointing to see such behaviour from people when animal abuse is such a widely-discussed issue, so they know it’s wrong, there’s no excuse." Cllr John Gilligan said it was "appalling to see such behaviour from young people”", but added that animal-owners "need to take responsibility for such incidents as well".

"Llamas are very vulnerable animals, especially in the amount of cold weather we have been having this year, the llama should have been in a shelter and not outside where it is susceptible to the cold and youths on the street." It is not initially clear when the footage was filmed but the manager of Limerick Animal Welfare, Marian Fitzgibbon, is asking the public to report any suspected cases of animal abuse to the ISPCA on: 1890 515 515 or Mayorstone Garda Station 061 456 980.

Gardai confirmed to Independent.ie that they "received numerous reports of a llama at St Munchins Street on the 11/04/18 following uploading of video to social media earlier".

Gardai patrolled the area on numerous occasions but didn't receive any sightings of the llama.

Online Editors