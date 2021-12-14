Video portal for road users to report traffic offences part of plan to reduce road deaths

Sam Waide, chief executive of the Road Safety Authority; Hildegarde Naughton, Minister of State at the Department of Transport; Liz O’Donnell, Chairperson of the RSA; and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris at the launch of the road safety stragegy 2021-2030

An online portal where road users can upload camera footage of traffic offences they witness is being considered in a new drive to halve deaths and serious injuries on our roads by 2030.

At the launch of the Government Road Safety Strategy 2021-2030, different measures to achieve a significant reduction in road tragedies were outlined at a time when more people are being encouraged towards active transport such as cycling and walking.

These include moves to roll-out the 30kph speed zones to all urban areas, tackling the number of unaccompanied learner permit drivers and multiple learner permit drivers who have not passed a driving test, expanding the use of average speed cameras and roadside cameras, and reviewing the penalties for serious road offences including impaired driving, speeding, mobile phone use, non-wearing of seat belts, carrying unrestrained children in a vehicle.

There will also be plans to prioritise lifesaving technologies on vehicles such as Intelligent Speed Assistance.

Exploring the potential of an online portal for road users to upload footage of road traffic offences which could assist in prosecution was also on the list.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris told Independent.ie that the increasing use of technology can be useful in corroborating reports of dangerous behaviour.

“People make complaints to us about driving whether they're a cyclist or motorcyclist, or driving a vehicle, and they're using some form of dashcam footage, and if they make a complaint and can back it up with footage then that could be a good case for us,” he said.

“If we're dealing with bad driving, we have to prove that beyond a reasonable doubt. So it’s not just a question of the footage on its own. It needs to be backed up by a written complaint, but I do think it’s very positive,” he added

The 2021-2030 strategy is the first step in a plan called ‘Vision Zero’ aiming to eliminate all road deaths and serious injuries on Irish roads by the year 2050.

It will be implemented over three phases with a projected €3.8bn investment in road safety during the first phase to 2024.

Minister of State for Transport, Hildegarde Naughton, said the aim of the strategy is reducing deaths on Ireland’s roads annually from 144 to 72 or lower and reducing serious injuries from 1,259 to 630 or lower by 2030, and eliminate all road deaths and serious injuries on Irish roads by 2050.

“At the heart of this Road Safety Strategy is change. How we use our roads is changing. So how we understand and think about road safety needs to change. We must adjust our attitudes and behaviours to take account of the fact that no one form of transport takes primacy over another,” she said.

“Each and every road user is entitled to use our roads and not have their safety or life put at risk due to others’ dangerous behaviour. This Road Safety Strategy sets out the steps we need to take to reduce deaths and serious injuries by half over the next decade and provides the metrics that will measure our progress,” she added.

Road Safety Authority Chairperson, Liz O’Donnell, said Ireland has made significant progress over the lifetime of previous road safety strategies.

“Since the launch of the first ever Road Safety Strategy in 1998, road deaths have declined by almost 70pc. Reducing road deaths and serious injuries by 50pc over the next decade is achievable. Vision Zero by 2050 is achievable. We can do it,” she said.

“The starting point is recognising that road deaths or serious injuries should not be the price to pay for our mobility,” she added.

RSA chief executive Sam Waide said the new government Road Safety Strategy has been developed in line with international best practice, and in collaboration with government departments and agencies, including stakeholders involved in the delivery of road safety actions and those who have an interest in the area.

“The public have had their say too. We carried out a public consultation process in the development of this strategy and received over 2,000 submissions. We can truly say that the public have shaped how we will be addressing road safety over the next decade,” he said.