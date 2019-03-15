VIDEO: Moment truck collides with bridge at Connolly Station

THERE were severe traffic disruptions after a truck collided with a bridge in Dublin City centre this afternoon.

The road traffic collision happened at around 1pm on Amiens Street, Dublin 1, with road and rail services disrupted.

It is understood an articulated lorry was driving along the road when it struck the bridge and became wedged.

No injuries have been reported and the incident is ongoing in an effort to remove the lorry from the scene.

Train services between Connolly and Pearse have resumed after having "strict speed restrictions" and being closed for a short period.

The 1.33pm Connolly to Rosslare Europort also departed with a 60 minute delay.

Amiens Street was closed but has since reopened and AA Roadwatch reports that traffic is moving well.

Online Editors