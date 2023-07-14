VIDEO: Man arrested following shocking incident of dangerous driving in Limerick city

Gardaí in Limerick arrested a man following a frightening incident of dangerous driving that caused significant damage to public property.

The incident took place just after 12.30am on Wednesday morning at the cross section of Upper William Street and Lower Gerald Griffin Street, in the city.

Video footage of the incident has emerged on social media. It shows a vehicle travelling at high speed on Upper William Street. The car proceeded to mount the footpath and uproot a tree before colliding at force with a parked car.

The footage also shows a visibly shaken pedestrian who narrowly avoided the collision.

Videos of the aftermath of incident are also circulating on social media. They show that in fact two trees were uprooted with one landing beside the badly damaged parked car, which was rammed against a traffic light pole at the edge of the cross section.

The footage also shows a young man being led away by Gardaí as a large crowd of stunned onlookers discussed what happened.

Amazingly, no injuries were reported.

Gardaí have confirmed that officers who were patrolling the area at the time, witnessed the incident first-hand. The force said the man who was arrested will appear before Limerick district court on Monday.

“Gardaí on patrol in Limerick observed an incident of dangerous driving that occurred on Upper William Street at approximately 12:35am on Wednesday 12th July 2023,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“A short time later, Gardaí attended the scene of a road traffic collision with a parked vehicle. There were no injuries reported.

“A male in his 20s was arrested at the scene and conveyed to a Garda Station in Limerick. He has since been charged and is due to appear before Limerick District Court on Monday 24th July 2023.”

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.