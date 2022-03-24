A video has emerged allegedly showing the moment Conor McGregor is pursued by gardaí before being arrested for dangerous driving.

The brief clip shows the UFC star travelling along the M50 motorway in Dublin, just off the N4 at Palmerstown, in his Bentley Continental GT.

In the footage gardaí can be seen flashing their blue lights driving behind McGregor in his luxury car valued at €170,000.

The men filming the incident can also be heard shouting "Up the Mac" and "Are they pulling him? Oh my god".

The Irish Independent first revealed that McGregor (33) was arrested on Tuesday evening for dangerous driving and later charged.

The footage- shared by the MMA fighter himself on Twitter- was filmed on the M50 southbound close to the slip road from the N4.

The location is more than 3km away from where McGregor first came to garda attention for alleged road traffic offences near the Woodies store in Lucan shortly before 6pm.

Following his arrest, he was taken to Lucan garda station and later charged with dangerous driving. McGregor was released on bail and is expected to appear in court next month.

Karen Kessler, the UFC star's spokesperson, said he passed all intoxication tests when in garda custody.

“Mr McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by gardaí for alleged road traffic violations. He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station," Ms Kessler said in a statement to the Irish Independent.

His Bentley Continental GT was also temporarily seized following his arrest but has since been returned.

On conviction, the charge of dangerous driving carries a maximum punishment of a fine up to €5,000 or six months imprisonment, or both.

McGregor has been regularly pictured with his Bentley Continental GT in front of the Black Forge Inn, the Crumlin pub which he bought for €2m in 2019.

He has been spending more time in the capital recently and has been in training for a planned return to the UFC later this year.

In a statement a Garda spokesman said: "Gardaí arrested a man aged in his 30s in relation an incident of dangerous driving in the Palmerstown area (on Tuesday) evening, Tuesday 22nd March 2022.

"The man was taken to Lucan Garda Station where he was later charged. He has been released pending an appearance before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date."

The world's highest earning athlete in 2021 is due to appear before a judge in April in the same court that he was previously handed a €400 fine for speeding.

In a separate case in 2019, McGregor was fined €1,000 but avoided a custodial sentence after pleading guilty to the common assault of a man at the Marble Arch pub that April.

During that hearing the court was also told that McGregor has 18 previous convictions, mainly for road traffic offences, but one for assault causing harm as well as public order offences dating back a number of years.

In a separate matter this week gardaí were ordered to disclose any CCTV footage, mobile phone data and toxicology or forensic results they gathered, to a woman who is taking a personal injury case against Conor McGregor.

McGregor and one of his associates are being sued by a Dublin woman arising out of an incident she alleges occurred in December 2018.

The alleged incident at the centre of the woman's claims had previously been the subject of an investigation by An Garda Síochána.

However, the Office of the DPP decided no criminal charges should be brought.

McGregor has completely denied any wrongdoing and all allegations are also denied.