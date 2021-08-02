AN elegant Victorian mansion in Co Laois is on the market for just €150,000 – but there’s a catch.

The buyer will have to invest in completely restoring the building, which the agent handling the sale describes as “in very poor condition”.

Millbrook Hall near Abbeyleix is for sale at a slashed price, for someone who is willing to spend a substantial sum to save the crumbling house.

The sale of the protected structure is being handled by sole selling agents Power Property and expressions of interest must be submitted by August 24.

The mansion was once part of the De Vesci Estate and is located on the estate road that leads to Abbeyleix House, which was recently purchased for €20 million by John Collison, the billionaire Tipperary-born co-founder of electronic payments firm Stripe.

The giant five-bay two-storey house extends to 9,000 square feet over three floors, and is located on a 4.2 acre site including a detached coach house in the courtyard, as well as a mill pond.

It was taken over by Laois County Council under a compulsory purchase order last May, in the hope that it would be sensitively restored by a private buyer, according to the Laois Nationalist newspaper.

The house was built in 1885 and has not been lived in for many years.

The red-brick period property is also listed in the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage but has fallen into serious disrepair in recent years.

The private treaty sale is subject to conditions that include a timeframe for completion of essential weatherproofing and restoration works.

The estate agent is seeking a minimum offer of €150,000 for the entire property, which includes a detached masonry built coach house in the courtyard.

Selling agent Power Property describes Millbrook House as “in very poor condition” and in need of “total refurbishment” on its website.

The accommodation on the ground floor includes two reception rooms, a study, dining room, kitchen, parlour and more.

The first floor has eight rooms, with the same again on the second floor in the attic space.