Victims who left home to march for peace — and never returned

Patrick Doherty Mr Doherty, 31, a father of six, was shot from behind while trying to crawl to safety. He worked in the city’s Du Pont factory and was an active member of the Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association.

Gerald Donaghey

Mr Donaghey, 17, who had been a member of the IRA’s youth wing, Fianna na hÉireann, was shot once but did not die at the scene. He had become involved in the civil unrest and had been jailed for six months for rioting the year before. A police photograph taken shortly after he was pronounced dead showed a nailbomb in Mr Donaghey’s pocket. The Saville report found the nailbombs were “probably” on Mr Donaghey but said he was not preparing to throw them at the time nor was he shot because he was carrying them. However, his family claim the nailbombs were placed on the teenager after he was shot.

John “Jackie” Duddy

Mr Duddy, 17, a keen boxer, was the first to be shot dead that day. He was killed by a single bullet to the chest in the courtyard of Rossville Flats. Witnesses said he was unarmed and running away from soldiers. He had attended the march “for the craic” with his friends and against his father’s advice.

Hugh Gilmour

Mr Gilmour, 17, a trainee tyre fitter, was shot by a single bullet as he was running away from soldiers in Rossville Street. A photograph taken seconds afterwards shows he was unarmed. Mr Gilmour was shot close to the rubble barricade before falling to the ground at the side of the flats. He was the youngest of eight children.

John Johnston

Mr Johnston, 59, a draper, was shot in the leg and left shoulder on William Street early on Bloody Sunday. He was on his way to visit a friend when he stopped to help another man who had been shot. He died four-and-a-half months later. His death was attributed to the injuries he received on Bloody Sunday.

Michael Kelly

Mr Kelly, 17, a sewing machine mechanic, died from a single shot to his abdomen. He died within a few minutes of being shot, near a rubble barricade in front of Rossville Flats. He went to the demonstration, his family said, because his friends were going.

Michael McDaid

Mr McDaid, 20, a barman, was shot in the face at the rubble barricade. A photograph of Mr McDaid moments before he was shot shows him walking away from the soldiers and facing towards Free Derry Corner. He was the second-youngest of a family of 12.

Kevin McElhinney

The 17-year-old was the middle child of five and was described as a hardworking supermarket employee. He was shot from behind as he tried to crawl to safety in the Rossville Flats.

Bernard “Barney” McGuigan

Mr McGuigan, 41, a factory worker and father of six, was going to the aid of Patrick Doherty and was signalling with a white handkerchief. He raised his hand in the air and shouted, ‘Don’t shoot, don’t shoot,’ but was shot dead.

Gerard McKinney

Mr McKinney was a father of eight whose youngest child was born eight days after his death on Bloody Sunday and named after him. He managed a junior soccer team and ran a rollerskating rink in Derry. The 34-year-old was shot as he tried to make his way to safety in the Bogside.

William McKinney

Mr McKinney, 27, a printer at the Derry Journal newspaper, was shot dead after he left the safety of cover to try to assist Gerard McKinney (not a relation), who had been shot moments before. He was the oldest of 10 and was engaged to be married. A keen amateur photographer, he had set out to film the Bloody Sunday march on a camera he had received as a Christmas present.

William Nash

Mr Nash, 19, a dock worker, was killed by a single shot to his chest near the rubble barricade. He was killed at almost the same time as John Young. Eyewitness accounts state Mr Nash was unarmed and was going to the aid of someone.

James Wray

Mr Wray, 22, who had been working in England and was engaged, was shot twice in Glenfada Park. The first bullet travelled “superficially” from right to left across his body, the second bullet entered his back and travelled from right to left.

John Young

Mr Young, 17, who worked in a menswear shop, was killed by a single shot to the head at the rubble barricade on Rossville Street as he tried to take cover. He had tried to crawl forward to a boy who had been hit, but was shot.