| 4.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Victims who left home to march for peace — and never returned

Top row, left-right: Patrick Doherty, Bernard McGuigan, John &quot;Jackie&quot; Duddy and Gerald Donaghey. Bottom row, left-right: Gerard McKinney, Jim Wray, William McKinney and John Young. Expand

Close

Top row, left-right: Patrick Doherty, Bernard McGuigan, John &quot;Jackie&quot; Duddy and Gerald Donaghey. Bottom row, left-right: Gerard McKinney, Jim Wray, William McKinney and John Young.

Top row, left-right: Patrick Doherty, Bernard McGuigan, John "Jackie" Duddy and Gerald Donaghey. Bottom row, left-right: Gerard McKinney, Jim Wray, William McKinney and John Young.

Top row, left-right: Patrick Doherty, Bernard McGuigan, John "Jackie" Duddy and Gerald Donaghey. Bottom row, left-right: Gerard McKinney, Jim Wray, William McKinney and John Young.

Patrick Doherty Mr Doherty, 31, a father of six, was shot from behind while trying to crawl to safety. He worked in the city’s Du Pont factory and was an active member of the Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association.

Gerald Donaghey
Mr Donaghey, 17, who had been a member of the IRA’s youth wing, Fianna na hÉireann, was shot once but did not die at the scene. He had become involved in the civil unrest and had been jailed for six months for rioting the year before. A police photograph taken shortly after he was pronounced dead showed a nailbomb in Mr Donaghey’s pocket. The Saville report found the nailbombs were “probably” on Mr Donaghey but said he was not preparing to throw them at the time nor was he shot because he was carrying them. However, his family claim the nailbombs were placed on the teenager after he was shot. 

Most Watched

Privacy