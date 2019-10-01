A 98-year-old woman and 90-year-old man were among the victims of a heartless gang who carried out 50 "shoulder surfing" crimes nationwide in the space of just five weeks.

Victims in their nineties are targeted by 'shoulder surfing' gang

'Shoulder surfing' involves incidents in which a criminal closely observes shoppers and notes their pin numbers when they are paying for goods or, what has been more common in this gang's case, when they use an ATM.

Shoppers are then approached away from the ATM or in places such as shopping centre car parks where they are distracted and their cards stolen and used to purchase goods elsewhere.

The suspected ringleader - a 32-year-old Romanian criminal - was arrested at Dublin Airport yesterday morning after getting off a flight from the Norwegian capital Oslo as part of a major international intelligence operation.

The suspect was last night being detained at Mullingar garda station where he was being questioned about offences which have been investigated by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) and local garda units.

In the case of the massive spree of "shoulder surfing" crimes across this country in five weeks during March and April, gardaí have identified a female Romanian criminal as the "distractor" for the gang. She was arrested last week in Sweden.

Detectives believe she was part of a "mainly three person team" involved in the crimewave.

This development is understood to have led her fellow gang member to flee back to Ireland from Norway but gardaí were waiting for him when he landed in Dublin.

He was then brought to Mullingar garda station and is expected to appear in court as early as today.

A senior source described the gang's activities during the five-week period they "blitzed" Ireland as "truly staggering".

"It was unbelievable what happened in this organised crime spree - there are victims from Nenagh to Letterkenny, from Cork to Wexford, from Sligo to Offaly," the source said.

In one incident a 98-year-old woman was followed into her home, her bank card was obtained and €600 later taken from her account.

A 90-year-old man was also targeted by the mob in a different county in the south east while a female in her 60s, who was targeted in Athlone, had €4,500 taken from her bank account in the course of six fraudulent transactions.

"They mostly go after older people, both male and female," a source explained.

"In some cases they actually entered the homes of their targets.

"However, violence has not been a feature of this organised crime gang."

Since the gang left Ireland in late April, they have been linked to a spate of similar crimes in England, Spain, Sweden, Norway and Finland.

