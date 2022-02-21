The family of a young rally driver from West Cork who tragically died during a fundraising race in Co Kerry on Sunday is being comforted by friends and neighbours this evening.

Eoin McCarthy, (22), from Dunmanway, Co Cork has been named as the driver who died following a single-vehicle collision at the Castleisland Forest rally at Mount Eagle, Castleisland, Co Kerry that was held to raise funds for the Irish Community Air Ambulance service.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he later passed away.

Local Rossmore Parish priest Fr John Collins said Mr McCarthy’s tragic death has left the local community in shock.

Neighbours have rallied around his family, including his parents Liam and Nora and siblings Conor and Rachel, he told Independent.ie this evening.

"They’re devastated,” he said.

"It’s very tragic.”

He described Mr McCarthy as a hardworking young man who worked at a nearby window company, who was an active sportsman who played rugby and Gaelic football and was an active member of the Skibbereen and District Car Club.

"He was a fine young fella who was very active in the parish and community,” he said.

Meanwhile, Motorsport Ireland, the governing body for the sport, also offered its condolences as it investigates the cause of the crash that left Mr McCarthy’s co-driver with non life-threatening injuries at Cork University Hospital.

“As the governing body for four-wheeled motorsport in Ireland, Motorsport Ireland together with the event organisers and the relevant authorities, has begun a full investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

“The thoughts of everyone at Motorsport Ireland and within the wider motorsport community continue to be with Eoin McCarthy’s family and friends, his co-driver, the organisers of the event, and other members of the motorsport community who were present at the scene.”

The tragedy occurred at fourth stage of the Killarney Forestry rally and the remainder of the event was halted.

Local Skibbereen councillor Karen Coakley (FG), said Mr McCarthy’s death has hit the local community hard.

"It’s an awful, awful tragedy,” she said.

"It’s just beyond comprehension.”

Meanwhile, a book of condolences has been opened up on the rip.ie website where friends, neighbours and fellow car enthusiasts offered an outpouring of sympathies to the McCarthy family this evening.

A date for Mr McCarthy’s funeral has not been set.



