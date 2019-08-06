A man in his 40s was in an induced coma in hospital last night after an assault in a fast-food restaurant in Tallaght at the weekend.

Victim (40s) in coma after being found beaten in McDonald's car park

The victim was named locally as Shane McCall, who lives in the nearby Old Bawn area.

It is understood he was in McDonald's restaurant close to the Belgard Road and Square shopping centre when the incident took place about 3am on Saturday.

Mr McCall was found injured in the car park when gardaí arrived, but it is understood he went home following the attack.

Gardaí said the victim suffered facial injuries but did not receive medical attention at the scene.

On Saturday, he felt unwell and went to nearby Tallaght Hospital and was then transferred to Beaumont Hospital.

Gardaí said his injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

"At approximately 3am, gardaí attended the car park of a fast food restaurant following reports of a man in his early 40s having received facial injuries as a result of an assault," said a Garda spokesman.

"The man did not receive medical attention at the scene but attended Beaumont Hospital the following day where he remains in a serious condition."

A man in his 20s was arrested. He was later released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A spokesman for McDonald's said it was helping gardaí with their enquiries.

"The safety and security of our people and customers is our absolute priority, and it is extremely disappointing to see this sort of behaviour take place," he said.

