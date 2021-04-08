Vicky Phelan ‘delighted’ to receive her vaccine in the US

Vicky Phelan who is currently in the US undergoing cancer treatment has said she is “delighted” and “relieved” to receive her Covid-19 vaccine.

Ms Phelan was vaccinated in Oldtown in Alexandra, Virginina with the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The women’s health advocate shared she was under “constant worry” that if she caught Covid-19 her clinical trial would be cancelled.

Ms Phelan shared on her Facebook page, Vicky’s Tribe, “I got vaccinated today here in Oldtown Alexandria in Virginia. I got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine so I don't have to go back for a second dose.

“I am both delighted and relieved to now be vaccinated as the constant worry of catching Covid was weighing heavily on me because if I were to catch Covid, I would have to come off my clinical trial and that was simply something that I did NOT want to happen.”

She added, “So far, so good! I have been very tired today but that could also be because of treatment yesterday.”

The Kilkenny native was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014.

A check-up in October confirmed her cancer was growing and had developed a new tumour in one of her lungs.

The mother of two travelled to Maryland in the US in January for the trial treatment of the drug M7824, which is being directed by Dr Julius Strauss at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Last month, Ms Phelan announced that there are signs that the experimental drug is working.

