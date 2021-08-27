Vicky Phelan shares emotional update as she reveals she is unsure about starting new treatment

Vicky Phelan has revealed she has been an “emotional basket case” as she agonises over whether or not to begin a new clinical trial.

The CervicalCheck campaigner returned to Ireland in July after spending six months in America for cancer treatment.

The mum-of-two had been undergoing a clinical trial in Maryland since January in an attempt to shrink her tumours and prolong her life.

Having travelled back to the States, the devoted mum has shared a video update with her supporters.

"To all my followers, my sincere apologies for not posting a video update in so very long. I just didn't had the heart to record a video. I've been an emotional basket case since I left to go home at the beginning of July,” she said.

"Anyway, I felt that today was the day to record an update for you all. I know how much it means to do many of you and your support means so much to me over here so here you go....

"The main points from my almost 6 minute long spiel are that my scan results were actually quite good considering that I have had NO treatment for 2 months. I have NO new tumours and only a small increase in one of my existing tumours. Unfortunately, it is in the large tumour mass and not one of the smaller tumours...

"I have not yet made a decision about what treatment plan I am going to go on next. My gut is telling me NOT to start the new clinical trial at NIH for lots of reasons - it's a Phase 1 trial so has not been tested on humans, there are currently NO other patients enrolled so I would be the first patient AND I don't want to stay here for another 6 months away from my kids.

"I am looking at a couple of other options before I make my mind up. I will post another update once I have made a decision.

THANK YOU ALL for your continued support."