Vicky Phelan shared pictures from her ‘pure bliss’ getaway in Co Clare

CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan has shared pictures from her “pure bliss” getaway in Co Clare with her online followers.

The Kilkenny native recently spent a couple of days in west Clare where she visit Doonbeg and Lahinch.

In an Instagram message posted yesterday, the Limerick based mother of two said she took several walks during the mini-break.

"Managed to get down to my bolthole here in Doonbeg for a night away on my own...pure bliss,” she wrote.

"Saying that, I met up for lunch... in Lahinch and went for coffee... with my partner in crime/cancer John Wall and a walk along the prom in Lahinch to walk off the food.

“I stopped off on my drive home at White Strand and Doughmore Bay just to watch the waves because it was such a lovely afternoon, albeit a bit windy.

“Back home at base now and I have the stove lighting and just about to run a bath which I am going to infuse with... bath bombs before I collapse in front of the TV and watch something on Netflix. Now that's what I call a lovely day.”

After being named the Honorary Freewoman of Limerick in February for her role in exposing the Cervical Check scandal, in which she and other women were given incorect negative results on their smear tests, Ms Phelan revealed she was unable to walk unassisted after spending two weeks at the Milford Care Centre in Co Limerick after suffering severe side effects from radiotherapy treatment.

Earlier this month, CervicalCheck campaigner Stephen Teap shared his joy after having a meal with fellow campaigners Phelan and John Wall.

The Corkman whose wife Irene died of cervical cancer aged just 35 in July 2017 posted a happy image of himself on social media alongside Ms Phelan and Mr Wall after having a meal together.

The caption read: “It’s not every day you get the honour of breaking some bread with a legend, today I had the privilege of doing that with 2 of them who are also my good friends.”

Ms Phelan is now terminally ill and has written extensively about her battle.

Mr Wall, from Co Clare, who is also battling Stage Four prostrate cancer, is also an advocate for the HPV vaccine which prevents the virus from triggering cervical and other cancers.

He is also an enthusiastic advocate for cancer survivors.